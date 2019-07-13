Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Aar (AIR) Holding; Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $2.88 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 648,387 shares traded or 126.76% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 23,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,823 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 168,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cigna, Weight Watchers International, and AAR Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, Airbus face off at Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares to 528,370 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,689 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares to 54,571 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Stock Displays Solid Momentum: Will it Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Pepsi Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

