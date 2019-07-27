Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $25.00 Million as Shares Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Its Position by $523,770

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 12.59M shares traded or 99.78% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 30.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.