Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Share Price Rose, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Its Holding by $3.57 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 438,101 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Announced at $25.00/Share by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.945. About 505,051 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 182,387 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 165,500 shares to 233,350 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 152,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

