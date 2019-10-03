Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Raised By $875,000 Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; Shorts at Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Raised By 24.44%

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) had an increase of 24.44% in short interest. HWBK’s SI was 11,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.44% from 9,000 shares previously. With 20,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s short sellers to cover HWBK’s short positions. The SI to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 72 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 7.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 25,000 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 378,495 shares with $13.29 million value, up from 353,495 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 311,511 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NRG to cut emissions 50% in 5 years, and all by 2050 – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Accelerates Emissions-Reduction Goals to Align With 1.5ËšC Trajectory – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “NRG Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions 50% by 2025 and Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050, from a 2014 Baseline – CSRwire.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “More Utilities Getting Serious About Becoming Carbon-Neutral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $3900 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 25.81% above currents $38.35 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.57% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 364,374 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr reported 272 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 5 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13,734 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sun Life Financial holds 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 8,609 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). James Rech Incorporated reported 0.61% stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 156,620 shares.