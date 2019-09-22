Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Balyasny Asset Management Position in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 274,182 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 14,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 66,678 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 52,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 1.02 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 34,163 shares to 80,798 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.