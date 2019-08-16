Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Moneygram Intl (MGI) as Stock Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Alps Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 3,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 6,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 1.64 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI)

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy NVDA Stock With Nvidia Set to Buy Mellanox to Expand Cloud Business? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Swedbank invested 2.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Acg Wealth has 0.73% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 79,744 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.42 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrow Corp reported 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Interactive Finance Advsrs stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Country Tru National Bank & Trust holds 135,311 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 268,132 were reported by Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 50,882 shares. 491 are held by Smithfield Trust. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.53% stake.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 15,677 shares to 107,690 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood The by 5,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/T.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 82,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,687 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Accused of Failing to Implement Adequate Anti-Fraud Programs; The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2019: OMF,LYG,RF,MGI – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MoneyGram News: MGI Stock Soars on Ripple Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram (MGI) Revamps Web Platform, Invests in Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 44,142 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) or 1.60M shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 163,263 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 123,100 shares. Sei Invests owns 91,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Aperio Gru Limited Co holds 0% or 23,793 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 164,164 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).