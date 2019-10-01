Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake; Baupost Group Has Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 62.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 454,994 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock 0.00%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.18 million shares with $5.62M value, up from 726,500 last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $696.84 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7151. About 415,443 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 1.46 million shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 10.00M shares with $499.00 million value, up from 8.54M last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $15.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 2.04M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,873 activity. $1,873 worth of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) shares were bought by Anderson Kimberly A.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0245 September Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospects For The Double-Digit Yielding ETNs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 64,603 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 18,710 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 771,926 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 21,643 shares. Carroll Assoc stated it has 1,208 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 295,605 shares. Rivernorth Cap Lc reported 7.87 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 43,067 shares. Q Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 193,259 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt LP reported 13.51M shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 14,550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 6,024 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 1,085 shares. 470 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invs. Oakbrook Investments reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Earnest Prtn Llc reported 189 shares. Nwq Llc invested in 0.56% or 503,345 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 0.03% or 14,180 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 58,787 shares. 190,279 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability. Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Becker Mgmt accumulated 617,410 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 250 shares. Jane Street Gp stated it has 7,625 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 835 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 52.61% above currents $40.3 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results On Tuesday, November 12 – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS Corporation Chief Creative Officer David Nevins To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.