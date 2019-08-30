Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Aar (AIR) by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oak Associates LTD Increases Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI)

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 67,145 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) by 205.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 34,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 20,218 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 583,203 shares to 655,021 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 14,092 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 74,404 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Foundry Ptnrs Llc accumulated 257,884 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 3,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,242 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 8,042 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Limited Liability Com reported 55,881 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares to 186,891 shares, valued at $35.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A.

