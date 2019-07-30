Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stake by $2.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Middleton & Co Has Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $1.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 616,103 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 976,061 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs holds 0.11% or 560,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 0% or 123,100 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Invesco Ltd has 341,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 52,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 1,075 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 163,263 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 64,135 shares. Moore Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc stated it has 284,666 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 5,445 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,689 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares to 36,448 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,547 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jane Street Grp Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Psagot Investment House Limited invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Seatown Pte Limited has 1.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). World Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Westpac Banking owns 7,835 shares. Tobam holds 0.48% or 177,536 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.46% or 788,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 102,162 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Century Cos reported 989,036 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Morgan Stanley reported 575,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Tn owns 125 shares.