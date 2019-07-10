Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $25.00 Million as Share Value Declined; International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 551.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 303,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65M, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 1.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 1.58M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 79,500 shares to 500 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LULU).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

