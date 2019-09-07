Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $6.24 Million; Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined While Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 93,990 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 100,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% or 15,721 shares. Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.98% or 2.33 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 209,549 shares. Brinker reported 0.04% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 354,834 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 861 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 57,199 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 975,388 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 467,138 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05M for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Company owns 12,600 shares. Landscape Cap holds 32,871 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Corbyn Mgmt Inc Md reported 1.56% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 15,314 shares. Asset Management invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Blackrock holds 12.52 million shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 2.85% or 4.10M shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 1.17M shares. Eminence Cap LP reported 5.50M shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hl Fin Service Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,620 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 11,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Management, California-based fund reported 950 shares.