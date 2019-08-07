Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Visa (V) by $720,720 as Share Price Rose; Ci Investments Boosted Its Cms Energy (CMS) Holding by $1.53 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 27,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 117,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 89,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 11/04/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 43, Form CMS-1984; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: CMS chief criticizes Medicare drug payments for ‘perverse’ incentives; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 794,066 shares. Da Davidson owns 397,220 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Pension Ser reported 1.72M shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 145,215 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 322,994 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has invested 2.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 562,987 shares. Credit Cap Limited Com owns 12,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 60,602 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 11,263 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. C World Wide Grp Hldg A S reported 15.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mairs And Inc stated it has 668,210 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Sns Group Limited Liability Company holds 5,148 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co holds 1.81% or 137,315 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management has 101,382 shares for 6.45% of their portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares to 562,826 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

