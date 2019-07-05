Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $359,142 as Share Value Declined; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Decreased Stake by $4.91 Million as Stock Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 1.24 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29 million, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 3.72 million shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Ally Financial (ALLY) PT Raised to $37 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally Financial declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Ways To Start Investing In College – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $346.72 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13 million shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $732,069 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,708 are held by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo And Mn has 861,389 shares. Zimmer Partners LP reported 0.18% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 30,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 606,934 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Addison owns 9,095 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 334,178 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru holds 0% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 67,930 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,952 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 7,148 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Beach Invest Mngmt Lc owns 28,872 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 64,429 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $352.26M for 6.70 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.