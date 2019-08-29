Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $22.16 Million Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position By $26.66 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 28.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 768,407 shares with $66.96 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.9. About 346,323 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 47.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 655,021 shares with $25.21M value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.07B valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 864,296 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWR, TOWR, and CDOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infra owns 768,407 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 2,811 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 3,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 8,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Sei reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northern Trust Corp owns 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 520,725 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.05% or 28,200 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 275,172 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Invesco Limited owns 245,697 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and MGE Energy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,873 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 500 shares. Weber Alan W reported 180,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 56,694 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,716 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.06% or 120,792 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 196,619 shares. 95,000 were accumulated by Midas Corporation. Gamco Et Al holds 0.07% or 245,566 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,691 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited owns 4,362 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 150 are owned by Meeder Asset. Howe & Rusling holds 1,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares.