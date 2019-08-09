Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Share Price Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Holding Lifted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 390,569 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 264,964 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Com reported 4.36M shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.81% stake. Holderness invested 0.25% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 222,192 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management holds 0.74% or 113,445 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.14% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Congress Asset Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 686,676 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Horizon Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hilltop holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,220 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 36,117 shares. Usa Portformulas accumulated 46,610 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 49,604 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 31,222 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,855 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares to 819,615 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edgestream Lp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 128,313 shares. 282,338 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 526,383 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 214,200 shares. Sei invested in 0.02% or 137,880 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 152,318 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 76,434 shares. Artemis Investment Llp holds 340,548 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 19,800 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability stated it has 13,175 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 25,000 shares.