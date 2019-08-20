Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; Omni Partners Llp Increased Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake By $7.96 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 353,495 shares with $15.02M value, down from 362,046 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $8.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 3.58M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Omni Partners Llp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 152.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 122,479 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 202,591 shares with $13.36M value, up from 80,112 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 103,328 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health has $84 highest and $71 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 13.60% above currents $68.22 stock price. Magellan Health had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Lp reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 325,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Legal And General Public Ltd Company accumulated 78,299 shares. Everence Management Incorporated reported 0.04% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 18,646 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. 119 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 3,629 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 1,312 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 13,636 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 4.55 million shares to 16.38 million valued at $99.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 2.95 million shares. Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $43 lowest target. $48.40’s average target is 36.49% above currents $35.46 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $56 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of NRG in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research.