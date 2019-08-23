Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Rose While Jefferies Group Has Raised Its Holding

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1676.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 56,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 59,515 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 96,127 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New England Rech And reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,687 were reported by Lincoln. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc reported 70,445 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4.00 million shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Llc reported 273 shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 5,940 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 1.03M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 22,225 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,878 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 111,013 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 7,755 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 3.60M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp owns 3.66M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 23 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management invested in 1.56% or 78,735 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.13% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 350,556 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc accumulated 8,201 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Management reported 7,168 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated reported 0.17% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jlb And owns 7,310 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. World Asset has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 158,671 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,409 shares.