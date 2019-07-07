Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $720,720; Stock Value Rose; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position Has Upped by Gfs Advisors Llc

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 2.71 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC CHP.PS – 2018 TOTAL CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 3,740 MLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55 million shares to 16.38 million shares, valued at $99.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). S&Co holds 0.11% or 6,057 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 52,492 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 108,869 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,971 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 85,855 shares. Trb Advsr Lp reported 19.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,990 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Community Trust And has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,616 are held by Harvest Capital Mngmt. 8,382 were reported by Johnson Grp. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 32,944 shares. 57,256 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,215 shares to 10,215 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.