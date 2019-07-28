Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Eqt (EQT) Position By $5.30 Million; INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (IKTSF) SI Increased By 0.09%

INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had an increase of 0.09% in short interest. IKTSF’s SI was 690,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.09% from 690,300 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 628 days are for INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s short sellers to cover IKTSF’s short positions. It closed at $69.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 27.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock rose 12.13%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 712,762 shares with $14.78 million value, down from 977,737 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.56 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 87,486 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 13,625 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 11.14 million were reported by State Street Corp. Jump Trading Lc invested in 0.09% or 13,966 shares. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 29,164 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 1,882 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 574 shares. Amp Capital reported 12,400 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 515,840 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 47,967 shares. 39,309 are held by Ser Automobile Association. Sei Invests reported 230,409 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Smith David Joseph bought $320,208 worth of stock. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 1,496 shares worth $28,574. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992.

