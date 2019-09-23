Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut By $5.75 Million Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding; acceSo Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Accesso Technology Group has GBX 1435 highest and GBX 1145 lowest target. GBX 1350’s average target is 57.89% above currents GBX 855 stock price. Accesso Technology Group had 18 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 25. Peel Hunt upgraded the shares of ACSO in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of acceSo Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 28. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. See acceSo Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) latest ratings:

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 39.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 383,258 shares with $9.15 million value, down from 633,258 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $16.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 2.39M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.38M for 56.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 13.99 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Calamos Limited Liability Company stated it has 222,199 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beach Point Capital Mngmt LP reported 383,258 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 678,935 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 4.26 million shares. Automobile Association owns 3.47M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ion Asset Mngmt invested in 24,000 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 248,331 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.47% or 3.43M shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 941,009 were accumulated by Van Eck Corporation. 5.40M are held by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 268,142 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 523 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) stake by 47,805 shares to 998,836 valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) stake by 564,789 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Marvell Technology Group has $3000 highest and $2000 lowest target. $26.70’s average target is 6.67% above currents $25.03 stock price. Marvell Technology Group had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, May 31. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 31. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRVL in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of 236.07 million GBP. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission activities ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions, such as accesso LoQueue, a virtual queuing solution; and accesso Passport ticketing suite, which provides streamlined ticketing point of sale, season pass processing, group sales, and access control services.