Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holding; Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 96 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 91 reduced and sold their holdings in Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II. The investment managers in our database now have: 15.50 million shares, down from 15.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 60.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 1.11M shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 26.65%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 2.95 million shares with $6.01M value, up from 1.83M last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $182.50M valuation. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 922,838 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,620 shares to 54,110 valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 222,772 shares and now owns 638,689 shares. Cumulus Media Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 72,756 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 1.26 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 32 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 4,250 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 977,248 shares. Invesco invested in 341,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,504 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 164,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 235,762 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 21,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 38,152 shares. Sei Invests invested in 91,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 123,100 shares stake. Teton Advsr Incorporated accumulated 560,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,629 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

