Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position as Share Price Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Held by Corvex Management Lp

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 750,730 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 213,535 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ATSC 3.0 Field Tests Prove Out High-Quality Video to Fixed and Mobile Devices – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tribune Media clears final obstacle to acquisition by Nexstar Media – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.38M for 33.07 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 143,342 shares to 958,234 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gam Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 825,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.19% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 23,993 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250,926 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 9,800 shares stake. Tiger Legatus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.22% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 12,831 shares.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95,500 shares to 174,407 shares, valued at $51.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.