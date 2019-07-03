Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $6.24 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru holds 27,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harber Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 308,205 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 40,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 201,628 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 206,139 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research accumulated 0.01% or 48,425 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 13,235 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.01% or 940 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 805,734 shares. 469,237 are owned by Carmignac Gestion. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based Qci Asset Ny has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ckw Finance Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Management reported 3,261 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Country Club Na reported 1,048 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp invested in 0.07% or 1,874 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 85,825 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 8,597 shares. 313 were accumulated by Marco Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 1,087 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt holds 460 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.34% or 265,829 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).