Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 235,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 2.07 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.02. About 405,612 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares to 819,615 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Group Inc Inc Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 103,743 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 63,487 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cleararc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 28,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership has 1.60 million shares. Moneta Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 66,283 shares. Ulysses Lc reported 64,500 shares. M&T Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 6.21M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Trust owns 4,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

