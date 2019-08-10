Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Share Price Rose; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Its Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 231,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.70M, up from 220,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 235,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares to 633,258 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 479,671 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 1,479 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 207,800 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 609 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Lpl Fincl Ltd, California-based fund reported 23,840 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hrt Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 149,820 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.42M shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 32,100 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) by 45,844 shares to 323,516 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 50,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 450,000 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 2,014 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 91,039 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc. Ithaka Grp Llc has 6.71% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0.02% or 1,308 shares. Swarthmore Group holds 5,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 53,300 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 253,313 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Field & Main Savings Bank reported 8,445 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 85 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).