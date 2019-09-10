Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Position in Eqt (EQT) by $5.30 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $3.71 Million as Market Value Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 712,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 977,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 10.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.94 million shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world – and Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259. MacCleary Gerald F. bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503. On Monday, April 1 the insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

