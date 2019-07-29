Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding By $359,142; Ultralife (ULBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold holdings in Ultralife Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ultralife Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 353,495 shares with $15.02 million value, down from 362,046 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 405,918 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 7,824 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife

More notable recent Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ultralife Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ULBI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.67 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 6.03 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

More important recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Lc owns 441,264 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 69,408 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 273,509 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Community Bankshares Of Raymore reported 622,680 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.27 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13,344 shares. First Manhattan owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 8,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 171,796 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Lp has 3.43% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 5.13M shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr invested in 9,351 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.40M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 4.55 million shares to 16.38M valued at $99.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) stake by 72,449 shares and now owns 562,826 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.