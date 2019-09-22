Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $5.75 Million as Stock Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 383,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, down from 633,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 7.79 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 587.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 129,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 151,907 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, up from 22,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 39,383 shares to 1,964 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37M for 56.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 564,789 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.