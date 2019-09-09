Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $1.15 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 192,832 shares with $11.54M value, down from 212,267 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $33.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 11,402 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)'s stock declined 8.40%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 57,326 shares with $6.28M value, up from 45,924 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $87.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $74.17’s average target is 38.43% above currents $53.58 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,275 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 434,647 shares. Private Capital invested in 2.29% or 126,494 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.14% or 611,284 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Psagot Invest House, Israel-based fund reported 16,885 shares. Brigade Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.83% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 878 shares in its portfolio. 114,750 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 53,922 were accumulated by Bb&T. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.99 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 2.92% above currents $114.79 stock price. Lowe’s had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,786 shares. Moreover, Adage Partners Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.01M shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 123,919 shares. Montgomery Inv Management accumulated 4,460 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 50,900 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 157,325 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,003 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 55,673 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group holds 541,541 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,911 shares. Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lincoln Natl Corp owns 2,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd holds 2.13% or 565,000 shares.