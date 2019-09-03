Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut By $6.24 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.84% above currents $108.41 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $124 New Target: $130 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $132 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $116 New Target: $118 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 25.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 638,689 shares with $18.15 million value, down from 861,461 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 4.95 million shares traded or 104.22% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.33 million for 49.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 27,332 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 180 shares. Grs Llc invested in 4.81% or 288,631 shares. Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Magnetar Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 27,015 were accumulated by Principal Finance Gp. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 20,464 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed accumulated 0.33% or 4.67M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,559 shares. 1.32 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Lc. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 26,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.05% or 201,628 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 6.06M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $336.98 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 16,729 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 39,565 shares. Rbo And Company Lc invested in 3.06% or 125,929 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 88,000 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 11,081 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Invest Management Co has 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 444,109 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.74M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Mgmt Inc stated it has 8,058 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co invested 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd holds 33,066 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability holds 2.47% or 47,831 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.54% or 52,458 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 4.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 112,117 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,902 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital owns 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,495 shares.