Beach Point Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 12.35M shares traded or 38.34% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61 million, down from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares to 528,370 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,832 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IDCC, MRVL, WEX – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 218,382 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 1.19 million shares. Northern Corp stated it has 3.94 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.08% stake. Dnb Asset Management As reported 66,306 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 2.92 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce stated it has 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ameriprise has 0.21% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 1,609 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 85,702 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 1,817 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 804,127 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 11,368 shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 213 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).