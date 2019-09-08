Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosted Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position by $2.22 Million; Kellner Capital Has Boosted Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $7.55 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.30M market cap company. The stock increased 11.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.17 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 182,387 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,370 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is MoneyGram (MGI) Down 32.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Union-BDO Unibank Tie Up to Expand in Philippines – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “46 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : AMD, MGI, QQQ, NIO, SAP, BA, QD, TQQQ, TVIX, NVAX, RIG, WAGE – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 13,855 shares. 562,695 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Co. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,844 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,539 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 35,898 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has 473,500 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 39,401 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 37,614 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd invested in 12,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 4,250 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 164,164 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Co owns 32 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 1,703 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 44,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 790 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Ltd Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 28,349 shares. 4,436 are owned by Mirae Asset Ltd. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,511 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,944 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 66,362 shares. 10,200 are held by Fairfax Finance Limited Can. 104,547 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 792,453 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Invesco has 725,211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Conning Incorporated invested in 7,494 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Personal Cap Corporation accumulated 2,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation reported 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 94 shares.