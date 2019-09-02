Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosted Its Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stake; Stratasys LTD. (SSYS) Sellers Decreased By 0.2% Their Shorts

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 60.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 1.11 million shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 26.65%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 2.95 million shares with $6.01 million value, up from 1.83 million last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $242.27 million valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 3.15 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram

Stratasys LTD. (NASDAQ:SSYS) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. SSYS’s SI was 5.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 5.47M shares previously. With 488,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Stratasys LTD. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s short sellers to cover SSYS’s short positions. The SI to Stratasys LTD.’s float is 10.72%. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 586,744 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Scholarship Winners for 14th Annual Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys: Chairman Elchanan Jaglom to Serve as CEO Until Successor Appointed; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD SSYS.O – ELCHANAN (ELAN) JAGLOM, COMPANY’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL SERVE AS CEO UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 18/04/2018 – Stratasys Rolls out Industry Certification Program in North America, Designed to Bridge the Additive Manufacturing Skills Gap; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $40M-$50M; 18/04/2018 – Premium Aerospace drives 3D printing efforts with APWorks buy; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Sets New Standards for Realism, Color and Speed in Rapid Prototyping With Next-Generation Polyjet 3D Printers

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MoneyGram (MGI) Up 64% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MoneyGram (MGI) Revamps Web Platform, Invests in Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MoneyGram (MGI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 405,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Voya Invest Management Llc holds 0% or 12,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 7,533 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,793 shares. 123,100 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Llc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 38,152 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 52,066 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 11,999 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,300 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 164,164 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,579 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 222,772 shares to 638,689 valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) stake by 82,552 shares and now owns 349,687 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SSYS – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3D Systems Is Getting a New CFO… Again – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3D Systems Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Stratasys and Boom Supersonic Partnership Brings 3-D Printing To Faster-Than-Sound Airliners – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It has a 283.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Among 2 analysts covering Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stratasys has $32 highest and $20 lowest target. $26’s average target is 9.15% above currents $23.82 stock price. Stratasys had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Stratasys Ltd. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 64,000 shares. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.06% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) or 145,615 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). 199,947 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. 805,117 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford Company. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 164,200 shares. 471,958 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 134,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.43M were accumulated by Blackrock.