Beach Investment Management Trimmed Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Position by $912,340; Stock Value Declined; Q Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $10.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.77 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 65,130 shares to 207,290 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 11,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,037 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 125,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 234,427 shares. Md Sass Investors reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bank & Trust Of The West holds 53,601 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bluestein R H, Michigan-based fund reported 2,000 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Paloma Prns Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 6,024 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 183,187 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Greenleaf owns 2,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cruise line reveals plans for $110M ship remodel – South Florida Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cruise Stocks Sink as Carnival Lowers 2019 Profit Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77M for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.