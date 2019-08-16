Beach Investment Management Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Moodys (MCO) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 3,765 shares with $461,000 value, down from 7,530 last quarter. Pepsico now has $182.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Moodys Corp (MCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 229 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 205 decreased and sold holdings in Moodys Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 159.78 million shares, down from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Moodys Corp in top ten holdings increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 174 Increased: 153 New Position: 76.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 32.57 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Altarock Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Triple Frond Partners Llc owns 875,628 shares or 18.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Llc has 15.03% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 11.74% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

The stock increased 1.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 443,803 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aegis Toxicology’s New First-lien Debt B3; Outlook To Positive; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kraft Heinz’s Baa3/Prime-3 Ratings; Outlook Revised To Positive; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Und./A3 Enh. To Riverside School District’s (PA) Bonds; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Camden County Improvement Authority’s (NJ) County Guaranteed Bonds; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON SPAIN SAYS DO NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN DEBT BURDEN; DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO IS LIKELY TO REMAIN OVER 90% FOR SOME YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s says lira weakness credit negative for Turkey’s sovereign rating; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aumancha Underlying Rating To Ba2; Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 AND AAA.MX RATINGS TO NAFIN’S CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-C1

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

