Beach Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by $674,360; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc analyzed 14,660 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,096 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 167,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, up from 157,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares to 47,624 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,326 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

