Beach Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by $674,360 as Share Price Rose; Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $748,032 as Market Value Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 17,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Svcs invested in 6,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Financial Group invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 387,849 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 191,761 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management invested in 10,898 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 3.43 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 0.2% or 38,236 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,554 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,698 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,400 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 94,375 shares. C Wide Group Hldg A S holds 7.98M shares. 513,879 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney reported 12,460 shares. 18,440 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Markston Limited Co reported 54,585 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 16,151 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 3,165 shares. Moreover, Donald Smith & Commerce Incorporated has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mycio Wealth Lc holds 2,091 shares. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,940 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,575 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 35,825 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Carroll Fincl Associates has 419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1,708 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 1% or 5,536 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,554 shares. Savant Lc holds 0.06% or 1,731 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.