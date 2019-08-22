Beach Investment Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake By $634,950; Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) Shorts Increased By 17.3%

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 2,540 shares with $634,000 value, down from 5,090 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 7.16% above currents $253.37 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 195,576 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 31,248 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 300 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.97% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 4,013 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 68,843 are held by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Great Lakes Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,819 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 18,934 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Taurus Asset Management Limited Company invested in 44,856 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Newfocus Financial Limited Com invested in 3.23% or 25,917 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp reported 489,250 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited owns 13,185 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.23% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio.