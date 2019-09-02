Beach Investment Management Trimmed Ameren (AEE) Holding; Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (SRLP) Shorts Increased By 4.49%

Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (NYSE:SRLP) had an increase of 4.49% in short interest. SRLP’s SI was 25,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.49% from 24,500 shares previously. With 38,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (NYSE:SRLP)’s short sellers to cover SRLP’s short positions. The SI to Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim’s float is 0.28%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 8,191 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 45.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 16,420 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 29,970 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.62 billion valuation. It closed at $77.15 lastly. It is up 23.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,575 shares. 80,800 were accumulated by Natixis Lp. North Star Management holds 12,233 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 21,417 shares. Captrust Financial owns 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 8,256 shares. Epoch Inc invested in 1.89 million shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 12,300 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 185,669 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 5,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc reported 55,671 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Australia-based Rare Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 210,346 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 50 shares. James Invest Rech accumulated 28,226 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $349.95M for 13.30 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 1,320 shares to 2,010 valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 20,340 shares. Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was raised too.

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.70 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Sprague Resources LP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0.01% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). 127,949 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 39,832 shares stake. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Barclays Plc stated it has 1,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 12,745 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 70,541 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 650 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 2,793 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 300 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 45,544 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 12,474 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).