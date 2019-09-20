Beach Investment Management Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Hamlin Capital Management Increased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $9.59 Million as Market Value Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 479,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.04M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 1.11M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 274,714 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 61,075 shares to 157,031 shares, valued at $26.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 14,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “StreetLights Residential joins massive Midtown Union project – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $911.48 million for 6.42 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

