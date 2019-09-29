Beach Investment Management Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) Has Decreased by $387,520; Shannon River Fund Management Upped Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $18.11 Million as Stock Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.74 million shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares to 224,032 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 65,130 shares to 207,290 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

