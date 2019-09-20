Beach Investment Management Stake In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Increased; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Value Declined While Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $345,422

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 23.21M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 28,337 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, down from 30,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155. About 236,904 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 5,804 shares to 91,756 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 49,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $147.53M for 18.63 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.