Beach Investment Management Raised Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stake by $1.42 Million; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Green Valley Investors Has Boosted by $36.07 Million Its Stake

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 196,820 shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.68 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Casualty Communication invested 3.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atria Lc has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Asset One Communication owns 104,107 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 4,064 shares stake. Penobscot Com holds 1.43% or 35,349 shares. 93,029 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Calamos Limited Company reported 321,877 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 181,545 shares. Farmers Com holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 15,180 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 6,146 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 59,196 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 17,075 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

