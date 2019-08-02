Beach Investment Management Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined; Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Meritage Homes (MTH) as Market Value Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 9,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.25 million shares traded or 238.23% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,015 shares. St Germain D J Com owns 484 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Liability Co reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% or 703 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp stated it has 7,832 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Co has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,598 shares. Cahill holds 129 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 14,524 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,073 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory Inc has 9,576 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 248 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 610 shares. Duquesne Family Office stated it has 5.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cubic Corporation (CUB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront Award Mortgage-Free Home to Colorado Army Specialist and Two-Time Purple Heart Recipient – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.53M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.16 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 5,762 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 85 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 42,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 31,844 shares. 12,995 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 114,648 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 91,623 shares. 118,344 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Limited Co. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.89 million shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 6,653 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 14,134 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 59,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.