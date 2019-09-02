Beach Investment Management Position in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Increased as Market Value Declined; Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 101,063 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,031 are held by Johnson Finance Gru. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 12,792 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 116,808 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.15% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel owns 2.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 740,738 shares. 2,200 were accumulated by Ckw Group. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 45,148 shares stake. 98,016 were accumulated by Paradigm Finance Advisors. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 6,881 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Lc invested in 0% or 2,744 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Wealth Advsr holds 3.14% or 155,649 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 6,164 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors has 5,369 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.