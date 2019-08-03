Beach Investment Management Position in Medtronic (MDT) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 999,044 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 32,190 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.69% or 248,874 shares. City Holdg Communication accumulated 30,913 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 0.93% or 168,074 shares. 103,951 were reported by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. 386,538 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.1% or 9,747 shares. Field & Main Bancorp reported 6,285 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust Communication reported 50,989 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&R Management holds 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,973 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 1.75% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ci stated it has 1.31 million shares. Philadelphia Tru has 281,486 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.29% or 180,934 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Microsoft Is Still The Best Tech Stock To Own Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.