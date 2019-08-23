Beach Investment Management Position in Ameren (AEE) Decreased by $989,150 as Market Valuation Rose; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 967,878 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 189,675 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 7,700 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 8,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Korea Corporation holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 22,000 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Destination Wealth Management reported 27 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 35 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,862 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 58,871 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. 161,500 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IPO Potential: AFG Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Change in Reporting of its Annuity Segment Results – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 164,254 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.19% or 212,955 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Llc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Voloridge Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Paradigm Fin Advisors Limited Liability reported 8,364 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 295,300 shares. 1.63 million are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 6,748 shares. Wedgewood Prns invested in 0.04% or 6,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,519 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp invested in 569,765 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 221,399 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Principal Gru reported 675,262 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.