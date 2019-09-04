Beach Investment Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $459,330 as Stock Rose; Ruffer Llp Decreased Lennar (LEN) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 527,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 45,798 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 573,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 523,196 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 1.18 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 730,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kcm Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 17,758 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 861 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 2,316 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp owns 915 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 176,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laffer Investments invested in 0% or 35,083 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,167 shares. Basswood Ltd Liability accumulated 516,202 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,124 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 518,864 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99 million for 9.84 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,941 are held by Gould Asset Limited Liability Corp Ca. Wills Finance holds 45,314 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 120,918 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Condor Cap accumulated 1,724 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,091 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 121,434 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 0.9% stake. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Co stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lesa Sroufe And invested in 0.39% or 3,727 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp has 57,073 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 18,625 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp. Schulhoff & Com holds 1.48% or 22,664 shares in its portfolio.