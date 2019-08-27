Beach Investment Management Lifted Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Position; Omers Administration Has Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake By $30.54 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 100.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 1.05 million shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.10M shares with $62.60M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $27.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) stake by 507.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc acquired 101,281 shares as Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)’s stock declined 2.03%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 121,241 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 19,960 last quarter. Teekay Lng Partners now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 117,440 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.71% above currents $22.93 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.96% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 4.75 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Conning Inc owns 228,274 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14,214 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,077 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 20.40M shares. Johnson Counsel owns 26,296 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Int Limited Ca accumulated 128,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 1.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 13,375 shares.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 779,500 shares to 1.56 million valued at $87.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 104,880 shares and now owns 544,899 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was reduced too.

