Beach Investment Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut By $477,090 Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc acquired 3,200 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 20,340 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 17,140 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 119,448 shares with $7.43 million value, down from 127,143 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $138.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 109,573 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartline Invest reported 111,044 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 3.71M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Svcs has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Cap holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,212 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.05% or 137,921 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co reported 1.22% stake. Ami Investment Mgmt reported 26,757 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated reported 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 52,449 are held by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 5,878 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 19,159 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Inc accumulated 104,925 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.36% above currents $133.68 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 2.95 million shares. Fdx Advisors has 18,326 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,830 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.16% or 151,999 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 122,267 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 14.82 million shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Company owns 1.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 134,044 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc has invested 2.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Associated Banc holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4,690 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.37% or 6,275 shares in its portfolio. 79,427 were reported by Chilton Mngmt Lc. Caprock owns 30,001 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.